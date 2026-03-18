Prince William ditches royal position for spontaneous adventure

Prince William appeared as his most candid self as the future king surprised Radio 1’s Greg James to support the 630-mile tandem bike ride challenge for Red Nose Day.

During the eight-day trek, the breakfast show host was in awe and delighted to find that the Prince of Wales will be riding on the tandem bike with him as they embarked on the fifth day of the challenge.

Greg will be cycling through England, Wales and Scotland to his final destination in Edinburgh totalling up to 1000km for the challenge. He had been in south Yorkshire when the royal made a surprise appearance to help him out.

The Prince of Wales seemed in his element as he indulged in casual banter with Greg and laughed freely during the course of their journey. In the video footage shared, William was comfortably cycling away in the backseat telling Greg that he was having a “great time”.

Greg asks William if he feels safe, to which the Prince responds with deadpan humour, “I do, I think. I feel you’re in control.”

Comic Relief on Red Nose Day, which takes place every March, hosts a series of unique fundraising campaigns which uses comedy to raise money for meaningful and important causes.

Greg was able to raise over £1 million as he wrapped up the fifth and probably one of the most exciting days of his challenge. William gave him the news, which left the presenter in shock and delight.