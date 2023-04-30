 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Old’ Meghan Markle is gone: ‘Time for a new tactic!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle has started looking for a new tactic and is slated to release another version of her, Meghan 2.0.

Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “Time for a new tactic! the Meghan Markle who bitched and moaned about every last slight, who took to multiple media platforms to insinuate the royals were racists and didn’t care that she was suicidal and that Kate Middleton made her cry — that Meghan is gone. Poof! Forget she ever existed.”

“In her place is Meghan Markle 2.0: easy, breezy, laissez-faire. Cool as ice.”

The expert also went on to add, “See! New Meghan is carefree, joyous, living her best life out loud, nothing at all stilted about it.”

More From Royals:

Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million

King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million

Prince Harry will leave UK within two hours of coronation ending

Prince Harry will leave UK within two hours of coronation ending

Over three million people see Kate and William's wedding anniversary photo

Over three million people see Kate and William's wedding anniversary photo

Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

A first glimpse at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation robes

A first glimpse at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation robes
King Charles coronation: debut role for minority faiths, languages

King Charles coronation: debut role for minority faiths, languages
Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo
Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?

Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?
Piers Morgan rejects Gayle King’s claims about Meghan Markle, Harry

Piers Morgan rejects Gayle King’s claims about Meghan Markle, Harry
How Kate Middleton will honour Princess Diana with her Coronation outfit

How Kate Middleton will honour Princess Diana with her Coronation outfit
Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic

Meghan Markle’s explosive family interview dubbed 'a plague' by Royal family critic