‘Old’ Meghan Markle is gone: ‘Time for a new tactic!’

Experts believe Meghan Markle has started looking for a new tactic and is slated to release another version of her, Meghan 2.0.



Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “Time for a new tactic! the Meghan Markle who bitched and moaned about every last slight, who took to multiple media platforms to insinuate the royals were racists and didn’t care that she was suicidal and that Kate Middleton made her cry — that Meghan is gone. Poof! Forget she ever existed.”

“In her place is Meghan Markle 2.0: easy, breezy, laissez-faire. Cool as ice.”

The expert also went on to add, “See! New Meghan is carefree, joyous, living her best life out loud, nothing at all stilted about it.”