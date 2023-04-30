 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Meghan Markle rejected by American royalty over 'controversial' antics

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Meghan Markle may be UK royalty but US royalty don't seem to be big fans of her

Meghan Markle may be UK royalty with her marriage to Prince Harry, but US royalty in the form of a Rockefeller heiress doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of the Duchess of Sussex.

Kayla Rockefeller, part of the Rockefeller clan that is regarded as one of America’s own royal families, revealed in a chat with The Mail recently that Meghan’s ‘popularity is plummeting’ due to her antics and that she wouldn’t want to work with her.

The Rockefeller-fortune heiress and jewellery designer told the outlet that she wouldn’t want Meghan to endorse her designs, and that she ‘couldn’t take that chance’ as Meghan ‘brings such controversy’.

“That would be controversial. As a new jeweller I couldn't take the chance. I mean, I could but people are so 50/50 about Meghan,” Kayla was quoted saying.

This comes just as a new poll has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the bottom of popularity ratings in the UK, alongside disgraced Prince Andrew, who fell from grace after getting embroiled in a sex abuse case.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have once again emerged as the most popular royals, with Britons even favouring William over King Charles, who is set to be officially crowned in a historic Coronation ceremony on May 6.

