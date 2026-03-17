Kate Middlton forced to step back after William's emotional message

Princess Kate stepped back from a key tradition after her husband Prince William's emotional move on big day.

Princess Catherine supported her husband's brave decision by skipping Mother’s Day post on their official Instagram, letting her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, take the spotlight.

The future king, 43, shared a never-before-seen photo of his and Prince Harry's mother to mark the holiday ahead of what would have been the late Princess' 65th birthday.

William's heartfelt gesture forced Princess Kate to break her annual Mothering Sunday tradition as she backed William's step to let the world know that they keep the late Princess of Wales' legacy alive.

Last year, Kate celebrated the healing power of 'Mother Nature' in a moving clip after the furore surrounding a digitally altered snap of her and her three children in 2024.

A heartwarming photograph of Diana sitting in a field of flowers with a two-year-old William was the only message shared on the prince and princess's official social media profiles on March 15.

The adorable picture is from William's private family collection and has not been shown to the public before.

King Charles' eldest son also wrote a moving caption to dedicate the day to Diana, as well as those who may have lost their mothers.

He penned, "Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother's Day. W.'

The last time Kate featured in the Waleses' Mother's Day post was in 2023, when Kensington Palace's official Twitter account shared a sweet photo of the future queen, sitting on a tree branch, with her and William's three children.

However, the Princess marked the day with an animated social media video via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched in 2021.

In 2024, her image released for U.K.'s Mother's Day caused controversy after it was found to have been edited. Now, she marked the day in a different way this year.

"Today we celebrate every mother, carer and caregiver whose steady love gives children the foundations to thrive," they wrote in the caption. "Here’s to all who nurture and guide with the quiet acts that shape the next generation. Happy Mother’s Day."