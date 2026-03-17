Meghan Markle's latest social media decision triggers frenzy

Meghan Markle has sparked fresh debate with her latest social media move after blasting a royal author.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, left fans guessing with her surprise decision as she deleted cryptic post after flaying a royal author for 'deranged conspiracy'.

She shared and then deleted a cryptic Instagram story on Monday as she returned to social media after fresh allegations in Tom Bower's forthcoming royal book.

Reacting to the move, some spcial media users said she has given up "kindness" after being forced by critics.

The deleted post came after extracts from Bower's new book, "Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family," were serialised by The Times Magazine.

The biographer tried to examine the years-long rift between the House of Sussex and the House of Windsor.

The book also includes claims about the couple's public role and the Invictus Games.

A spokesman for the Sussexes gave befitting response to the author,, saying: "Mr Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation."

After deleting the first story, Meghan posted a series of new clips from home, wuith one video showing her arranging flowers in a vase while Harry could be heard off-camera saying: "It's beautiful."