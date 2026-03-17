Prince Harry, Meghan mark big win for Archie, Lilibet in latest update

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have staunchly raised their voices for the safety and security of children online and offline, marked a significant moment in history as they think of the Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future.

The parents had been closely following the major tech trial which had brought big figures like Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg to testify under oath.

The Sussexes believe that this case is a “turning point” for the world as they the era of technology evolves at a fast pace particularly with concerns over the kind impact it would have on young minds.

As Archie and Lilibet grow older and will be exposed to the good and bad of being online, the case holds a personal signficance to Harry and Meghan. Hence, they unveiled a memorial in New York City to young people who lost their lives due to the harmful effects of social media.

“We don’t yet know how the LA tech accountability trial will end,” a statement from the Sussex Office read. “No matter the outcome, parents, advocates, and experts pushing for safer technology have already achieved something significant: the world is finally paying attention.”

They added that “Archewell Philanthropies is proud to have stood with and supported their stories”.

“Today, the largest technology companies find themselves under unprecedented scrutiny. Their products, their design choices, and their impact on young people are being examined not just in public debate, but now in a court of law,” it continued. “And regardless of any single verdict, one truth is already clear: these companies are on trial in the court of history. This is the first case of its kind, but it will not be the last.”

The statement detailed how the companies “resisted transparency” when whistleblowers raised alarms about internal practices. However, the case has exposed how much these companies knew and how they ignored the possible threats to young children.

“This trial is already a turning point: it has forced some of the most powerful companies on earth to reveal what’s behind the curtain and to answer, in public and on the record, for choices that shaped an entire generation’s daily life.”