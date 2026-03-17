Andrew gets unexpected new title after Duke of York loss

Andrew receives unexpected new title after losing Duke of York loss

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been bestowed with a new 'surprise title' after King Charles III's bold decision to strip him of princely honour.

The former Duke of York was taken into custody on his 66th birthday and he was allegedly given with a new identity by cops who kept him at the police station, where he was interrogated for 11 hours.

Andrew was reportedly dubbed "Detainee A" during his arrest last month so that cops could supposedly avoid possible claims of favourable treatment towards the ex- prince.

"It brings it home doesn't it? To go from Prince and Duke and Earl, Baron, Knight — all those fancy titles then suddenly you're Detainee A," a source told the Sun.

They added, "He must have thought just being plain 'Andy' was awful at one point. I don’t suppose he thought it could get much worse."

'I was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's nanny – his actions led me to give him two-word nickname.'

Andrew's arrest came amid speculation about his relationship with paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing. He was held on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was released under investigation later that day.

As per new reports, the formr Duke is facing renewed scrutiny over his finances after calls for police to investigate an offshore company that may have helped support the former prince's lavish lifestyle during his years representing Britain as a trade envoy.

Andrew's new photo with Mandelson and Epstein in white bathrobes at a wooden table has also added to the mounting evidence of the disgraced royal's ties to the millionaire, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.