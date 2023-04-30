Meghan Markle taking ‘taking the path of least resistance’

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s bid to take the path of least resistance is due to the fact that she intends to make things ‘easier on the players who matter’.



Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, ““Nothing upsets this Meghan, not even a nation of Brits who, in anticipation of King Charles’s coronation, are clearly thinking what the late Queen allegedly said before Prince Philip’s funeral: ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming’.”

“Yes, our one-time Duchess Difficult would have us believe that she has chosen — despite weeks of back-and-forth negotiations with Buckingham Palace over what roles she, Prince Harry and their two children would play at the coronation — simply to not attend. To take the path of least resistance. To make it easier on the players who matter. To not pull focus.”