 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop idol Chungha writes letter to her fans following separation from agency

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

The company earlier announced that she would be leaving after her exclusive contract comes to an end
The company earlier announced that she would be leaving after her exclusive contract comes to an end

K-pop artist Chungha wrote a letter for her fans after leaving her agency MNH Entertainment. The company earlier announced that she would be leaving after her exclusive contract comes to an end.

She posted the letter after the official end of her contract:

“BYULHARANG~!!

Are you doing well?

I’m sorry it’s been so long since I came to greet you.

After sharing the news that I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise regarding the release of “Bare&Rare Pt. 2,” I didn’t know how to speak up to you all or from where I should begin conveying my apologetic heart, so after thinking lots, I am bringing it up like this now.

After first hearing the news that I wouldn’t be able to release the album, I had no choice but to wait until it was officially announced through the agency to BYULHARANG.

I’m really, so, so sorry for not being able to keep my promise to those who were waiting for the Pt. 2 album and for letting you know so late.

If the opportunity arises, I will try to release the Pt. 2 that BYULHARANG has been waiting for in a new place!

The last thing I want to say to BYULHARANG is asking you to wait, but I keep doing it…

Despite that, I’ve come to ask once again that you wait.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip
K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan

K-pop group Aespa’s Winter will sit out their concerts in Japan
Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out' video

Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out'
K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200
Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public video

Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group
Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting

Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting
Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show
Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'
K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June

K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June
Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’

Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’