Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group IVE's Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Although she clarified that she does not have a specific routine

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung has unveiled her most important skin care tip for her fans. The idol went viral even before her debut because of her visuals.

In a recent interview with Allure Korea, she revealed that there is one important skin care tip that helps keep her free of any flaws. Although she clarified that she does not have a specific routine, one thing she makes sure to do every single day is to apply a serum.

Serum is typically applied after washing the face once in the morning and once at night, however, Wonyoung says she continuously applies it throughout her day. She does so to keep her skin constantly moisturized and thinks it’s the most important part of skincare.

IVE recently released their first full-length album named I’ve IVE which has been highly successful. They went on to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications with their pre-release track Kitsch and are the first group in 2023 to have done so.

