When Prince Harry was branded 'thicko': 'Worse than a party boy'

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he was dragged down by the media after unknowingly portraying racism towards a fellow military cadet.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was torn down by the press over a viral video of himself calling his Pakistani friend, Ahmed Raza Khan, a ‘Paki’

Harry recalls how he was humiliated for making the mistake, thereby reminding the world of his Nazi uniform for a party years ago.

The public at the time commented: “I’d learned nothing, people said. I’d not matured one bit after the Nazi debacle, people said. Prince Harry is worse than a thicko, they said, worse than a party boy—he’s a racist.”

Harry adds: “My father’s office issued an apology on my behalf. I wanted to issue one as well, but courtiers advised against it. Not the best strategy, sir. To hell with strategy. I didn’t care about strategy. I cared about people not thinking I was a racist. I cared about not being a racist. Above all, I cared about Ahmed. I connected with him directly, apologized. He said he knew I wasn’t a racist. No big deal.