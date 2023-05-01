 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' biggest supporters not ready to swear 'true allegiance'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

King Charles biggest supporters not ready to swear true allegiance

Millions of people will be asked to say a pledge of allegiance to the King when he is crowned on Saturday.

For the first time in history, the public will be given an active role in the coronation, with the Archbishop of Canterbury calling on those watching or listening to the event to take part in a "great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King".

People watching the ceremony will be invited to say the words: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law - so help me God".

Royal biographer Angela Levin said "I am a huge believer in the monarchy but I am not going to swear "true allegiance." Step too far I'm afraid."

Levin recently released a book on Queen Consort Camilla and is known for her criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Many other supporters of the royal family also criticized the decision.

More From Royals:

Samantha Markle, whose daughter loves Meghan, takes aim at Duchess

Samantha Markle, whose daughter loves Meghan, takes aim at Duchess

Diana's friend claims she didn't blame Camilla for her divorce

Diana's friend claims she didn't blame Camilla for her divorce

Meghan accused of trying to overshadow Kate's wedding anniversary with bridal veils story

Meghan accused of trying to overshadow Kate's wedding anniversary with bridal veils story

King Charles III joked about not being Prince Harry's 'real father'

King Charles III joked about not being Prince Harry's 'real father'
Prince Harry decides to return to royal 'prison'?

Prince Harry decides to return to royal 'prison'?
King Charles III's coronation: Prince William's key role revealed

King Charles III's coronation: Prince William's key role revealed
Former royal pilot reveals shocking details about Charles and Camilla's secret meetings

Former royal pilot reveals shocking details about Charles and Camilla's secret meetings
Prince Harry afraid of losing Meghan Markle like his mom Princess Diana?

Prince Harry afraid of losing Meghan Markle like his mom Princess Diana?
Prince Harry could skip King Charles’ Coronation: Royal aides

Prince Harry could skip King Charles’ Coronation: Royal aides
Meghan Markle accused of THIS ahead of King Charles coronation video

Meghan Markle accused of THIS ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle questioned Kate Middleton’s importance: ‘Not even Queen!’

Meghan Markle questioned Kate Middleton’s importance: ‘Not even Queen!’
Meghan Markle taking ‘taking the path of least resistance’ video

Meghan Markle taking ‘taking the path of least resistance’