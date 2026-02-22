Prince William, Princess Kate make surprise comeback to BAFTAs

The future king and queen confirmed their attendance minutes before stepping onto the red carpet

Prince William and Princess Kate made a surprise return to the BAFTA Film Awards amid the recent arrest of William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

On Sunday night, February 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped onto the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall, marking Kate’s first time attending the annual event in three years.

Their appearance had been uncertain in the days leading up to the ceremony, particularly as royal watchers speculated whether the family drama would keep them away. The future king and queen confirmed their attendance just minutes ahead of arriving at the venue with a brief statement on their official social media accounts.

William, who has served as BAFTA’s president since 2010, opted for a burgundy velvet jacket and black tie, while Catherine matched in a floor-length pink Gucci gown with a burgundy belt.