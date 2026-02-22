Kate Middleton delivers King Charles message in hour of need

Princess Kate stood united with the royal family during a crisis, delivering a powerful message that offered hope to the monarchy's supporters.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's wrongdoings overshadowed the good work done by the royals, raising questions about the Firm's future amid protests from anti-monarch groups.

On February 21, Princess Catherine stepped out for the first time after the former 'disgraced' Prince was arrested and then released by police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

It was shocking for King Charles and the rest of his clan as Andrew became the first member of the royal family to be arrested in modern history.

However, the royals kept on showing up for their day-to-day engagements, and one of them was Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales, styled in a chic blue look, watched the England v Ireland rugby game at Twickenham.

Wearing a stunning Alexander McQueen royal blue coat, Catherine was beaming with joy at the sports event.

While decoding her look, personal stylist and mindset coach Shauna Colaci shared that the future Queen seemingly sent a powerful message of calm authority.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the expert said, "In colour psychology, blue symbolises trust, loyalty, and calm authority."

Shauna added, "It’s the colour of diplomacy - quietly powerful, universally flattering, and emotionally steadying. Perfect for a royal visit where every outfit is a message."

It appears that Princess Kate, who is a key ally of King Charles, is showing the world that the royal family is strong and united despite family tensions.