Meghan Markle takes stern action as Prince Harry receives odd offer from UK

Meghan Markle made her feelings clear to Prince Harry over an odd reconciliation offer from the UK.

In a surprising turn of events, Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor is reportedly inclining towards making amends with the Duke of Sussex as he believes they both received a treatment of 'spare' from the royal family.

According to Radar, the disgraced "is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated."

"Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they’ve done it to Harry, too," an insider shared.

It is an open fact that Andrew and Harry were never close in the past. King Charles' son even penned in his book about the unfair treatment he received from royals.

Whereas the former Duke of York, who was accused of serious sex crimes, lived a privileged life.

"In Andrew's view, the [spare treatment] ought to bond them..." the source shared.

However, Meghan is 'disgusted' by the thought of Andrew near her and Harry, as it will be a blow for her brand as well.

"The issue that he's going to face is that Meghan is disgusted by him. She thinks he'll tarnish her brand and will want nothing to do with him – and what she says goes when it comes to Harry," the report stated.