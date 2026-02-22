 
Princess Kate casts rosy spell at the BAFTAs in a shimmery pink

Princess Kate shows why her glamour continues to inspire fashion lovers everywhere

Geo News Digital Desk
February 22, 2026

Princess Kate casts rosy spell at the BAFTAs in a shimmery pink
Princess Kate casts rosy spell at the BAFTAs in a shimmery pink 

The BAFTAs red carpet had been missing a certain sparkle and on 22 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall, it got it back. 

Princess Kate made her first appearance at the British Academy Film Awards since 2023 in a romantic raspberry and rose Gucci gown first seen in 2019.

The floaty design featured layers of soft pink tulle, a defined waist accented with a burgundy velvet belt, and a V-shaped neckline that framed her shoulders beautifully. 

A diamond bracelet caught the light as she greeted guests, while the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings crafted by Cartier added historic sparkle to the ensemble. 

Princess Kate’s beauty moment
Princess Kate’s beauty moment

A deep red velvet clutch tied everything together, coordinating perfectly with the waist detail of the gown. 

Her glossy brunette hair fell in soft waves, complemented by a warm smoky eye and a rosy lip that completed the polished red carpet moment.

Walking beside her was Prince William, President of BAFTA, who opted for a burgundy velvet evening jacket paired with black trousers. 

Their appearance marked their first joint outing since the arrest of William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier in the week, making the evening feel particularly significant.

