Princess Kate casts rosy spell at the BAFTAs in a shimmery pink 

February 22, 2026
The BAFTAs red carpet had been missing a certain sparkle and on 22 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall, it got it back.
Princess Kate made her first appearance at the British Academy Film Awards since 2023 in a romantic raspberry and rose Gucci gown first seen in 2019.
The floaty design featured layers of soft pink tulle, a defined waist accented with a burgundy velvet belt, and a V-shaped neckline that framed her shoulders beautifully.
A diamond bracelet caught the light as she greeted guests, while the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings crafted by Cartier added historic sparkle to the ensemble.
A deep red velvet clutch tied everything together, coordinating perfectly with the waist detail of the gown.
Her glossy brunette hair fell in soft waves, complemented by a warm smoky eye and a rosy lip that completed the polished red carpet moment.
Walking beside her was Prince William, President of BAFTA, who opted for a burgundy velvet evening jacket paired with black trousers.
Their appearance marked their first joint outing since the arrest of William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier in the week, making the evening feel particularly significant.