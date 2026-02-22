Real reason why Andrew chose Jeffery Epstein over royal family

For years, headlines about Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein have focused on Virgnia Giuffre scandal. But those who watched their relationship up close say the real story wasn’t tabloid drama – it was psychology.

Epstein didn’t just surround himself with powerful names. He studied them.

“Epstein didn’t see a prince,” a well-placed source told it to multiple media outlets. “He saw a man aching to feel first.”

Born second and long branded “the spare,” the former Duke of York grew up adjacent to the throne, never on it. Insiders say Epstein recognized that insecurity immediately – and nurtured it.

In Manhattan townhouses and on private jets, the disgraced Prince wasn’t the background royal. He was framed as a dealmaker. A connector. A man operating outside palace protocol.

“Jeffrey made him feel bigger than the crown ever did,” a source claimed. “That kind of validation is addictive.”

As per to those familiar with Epstein’s methods, he had a talent for converting insecurity into allegiance.

“He fed Andrew the one thing the Palace never could — independence without oversight,” another insider explained. “It was power without protocol.”

The pull, they argue, wasn’t just indulgence. It was reinvention. Importance. Escape from hierarchy.

So was this rebellion against royal constraints – or a craving to finally feel first?