Prince William unveils new title in sad statement mourning key figure

February 22, 2026

Kensington Palace released Prince William's emotional statement to mark a sombre event. 

On February 22, the Prince of Wales expressed his immense sadness over the death of Cpl Lucy Wilde.

In a personal message, the future King wrote, "I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable.

"She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends."

Notably, William ended his note with a rarely used title, "Colonel William," grabbing fans' attention. 

It is important to mention that King Charles handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William in May 2024. 

The special moment was captured at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.

The father-son duo are currently dealing with the negative spotlight Andrew put the royals in due to his inappropriate ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Following Andrew's arrest, King Charles said that 'law must take its course,' a stance supported by Prince William as well. 

