King Charles sends reward to ‘loyal' members as Britons turn on beloved royals

King Charles sends reward to ‘loyal’ members as royal family faces tough times

King Charles, realising that the royals have been going through some tough times, is making sure that loyalty is recognised and credit is given where it is due.

The monarch, who is currently facing the furore surrounding his shamed brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has received criticism over delayed action.

Moreover, in the lead up Andrew’s arrest, there were already talks about how the royal family was still taking a ‘safe’ stance, even when shocking discoveries were laid bare in the Epstein files. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate were called out on their “lukewarm” statement on the matter.

Even though Charles and the royals have reiterated their stance, there is still simmering public resentment.

However, the royals are putting on a brave front in the face of a storm and carrying on with their duty and service to the public.

Amid the noise, Charles chose to pen a deep message, as he expressed his gratitude to a kind gesture, which he received from one of his patronages.

“Please convey my warmest thanks to the Members of The Scout Association for their loyal greetings, sent on the occasion of their Founder’s Day,” the King wrote to the Scouts charity.

“As your Patron, I much appreciate your message of loyal greetings. In return, I send my warmest good wishes to all those who are present for a memorable event.”

He signed off with “Charles R”, indicating that the letter had been personally written by the monarch.

Following the message, the charity noted that they were “honoured to receive this message of thanks and good wishes” which was sent for all “volunteers and young people this Founder’s Day”.