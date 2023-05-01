Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'

Rebel Wilson revealed she and fiancée Ramona Agruma are "too protective" of their five-month-old daughter, Royce.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about the fears she is facing as a new mom and learning how to get over them.

“I’m also a new mom,” the actor said, “so sometimes, I think I get a foggy brain or something, because there are so many things to think about now that I never had to think about before.”

“Do you know how protective I am of my daughter?” Wilson asked before adding, “she’s just learned how to roll over — and we’re so protective, somebody has to watch her at all times.”

“I’m paranoid. Mothers tell stories about their babies falling off the changing table, falling off a bed or something, and hitting their heads. And literally, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, her precious little brain!'”

“I know invariably an accident might happen, but Ramona and I are being very [cautious],” the comedy star continued: “One of us literally has to be within arm’s length of her at any moment. I guess when it’s your first child, you’re probably more like that.”

She went on to add how she sometimes feels that she should have prioritized her health and mental health more just like she now takes care of her little bundle of joy.

“I’m somebody who I never prioritized my health or mental health probably until a few years ago,” she said. “And then now, being a mother, I’m like, ‘oh my God, I should have treated myself more of how I treat my little newborn baby.’”

“But it’s all a learning experience. But yeah, gosh — we are so protective of her and her little head, her little growing head,” she concluded. “We’re probably too protective.”

Wilson introduced her daughter, whom she welcomed via surrogacy, on social media back in November 2022, calling her a “beautiful miracle.”

Earlier this year, Wilson announced engagement to Agruma while sharing a glimpse of her dreamy proposal at Disneyland in California on Instagram.