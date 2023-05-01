 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims
Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims

Diane Keaton has recently revealed that she is “proud beyond measure” over working with movie-maker Woody Allen in the wake of sexual abuse allegations.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton was questioned if the sexual claims levelled against Allen by his adoptive daughter or “other controversies” had impacted the “work they did it together”.

To this, Keaton responded, “No. I’m proud. I’m proud beyond measure.”

Keaton, who worked with Allen in several movies including Radio Days, Manhattan, Sleeper, Annie Hall etcetera, was also asked to choose one movie that “stuck” with her.

“The first Woody Allen movie (Play It Again, Sam). That’s it,” said the 77-year-old.

The Book Club star continued, “I was in it, I had lines. I was just totally surprised by that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keaton also confessed about her anxiety after working with amazing artists such as Allen, Nancy Meyers and Goldie Hawn.

“No, it’s anxiety,” stated the May I Do actress. “

The Mad Money actress also pointed out, “You’re worried. If it’s the director or somebody who you’re acting with who’s amazing, it’s worrying. ‘How will this match that …? Can I do …? What am I …? Oh, dear.’”

Keaton further disclosed, “You just worry quite a bit until it gets easier. I’m sure that most everybody has felt that way.”

“With Goldie and Bette (Midler), on that one particular movie (The First Wives Club), that was interesting, and I remember feeling always kind of anxious and a little worried on that one,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in

'Severance' season 2 put on ice? Ben Stiller weighs in
‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'

‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46
Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’

Katy Perry shares what keeps her relationship with Orlando Bloom ‘O.K.’
Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'

Rebel Wilson on parenting with Ramona Arguma: 'We’re too protective'
Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish gets engaged to ‘Prison Break’ Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish gets engaged to ‘Prison Break’ Dominic Purcell
Ed Sheeran penned 7 songs in four hours after wife’s cancer diagnosis video

Ed Sheeran penned 7 songs in four hours after wife’s cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle had strange take on Kate 'Cindrella wedding' before Harry romance video

Meghan Markle had strange take on Kate 'Cindrella wedding' before Harry romance
Prince Harry to juggle King coronation, Archie birthday in 'one day' video

Prince Harry to juggle King coronation, Archie birthday in 'one day'
Queen Camilla used to fly 'private jets' to romance King Charles on 'official trips' video

Queen Camilla used to fly 'private jets' to romance King Charles on 'official trips'
Sydney Sweeney ditches ring in latest outing with fiance amid Glen Powell drama

Sydney Sweeney ditches ring in latest outing with fiance amid Glen Powell drama
Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ character seen being ‘shot’ and ‘hung’

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ character seen being ‘shot’ and ‘hung’