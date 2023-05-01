Diane Keaton feels ‘proud’ of working with Woody Allen despite abuse claims

Diane Keaton has recently revealed that she is “proud beyond measure” over working with movie-maker Woody Allen in the wake of sexual abuse allegations.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton was questioned if the sexual claims levelled against Allen by his adoptive daughter or “other controversies” had impacted the “work they did it together”.

To this, Keaton responded, “No. I’m proud. I’m proud beyond measure.”

Keaton, who worked with Allen in several movies including Radio Days, Manhattan, Sleeper, Annie Hall etcetera, was also asked to choose one movie that “stuck” with her.

“The first Woody Allen movie (Play It Again, Sam). That’s it,” said the 77-year-old.

The Book Club star continued, “I was in it, I had lines. I was just totally surprised by that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keaton also confessed about her anxiety after working with amazing artists such as Allen, Nancy Meyers and Goldie Hawn.

“No, it’s anxiety,” stated the May I Do actress. “

The Mad Money actress also pointed out, “You’re worried. If it’s the director or somebody who you’re acting with who’s amazing, it’s worrying. ‘How will this match that …? Can I do …? What am I …? Oh, dear.’”

Keaton further disclosed, “You just worry quite a bit until it gets easier. I’m sure that most everybody has felt that way.”

“With Goldie and Bette (Midler), on that one particular movie (The First Wives Club), that was interesting, and I remember feeling always kind of anxious and a little worried on that one,” she added.