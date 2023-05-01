Vogue brings back Emma Chamberlain as correspondent for Met Gala 2023 

 
Emma Chamberlain smashed it as Vogue correspondent at the Met Gala 2022. The YouTube celebrity is set to return in the same role at this year’s Met Gala.

Several of her off-beat, short interviews on the red carpet went viral, including the conversation with rapper Jack Harlow.

Emma Chamberlain made waves not just for her unfiltered interview style but also her Met Gala look. The YouTube sensation wore a Louis Vuitton crop top paired with a white column skirt, adding glitz in the form a vintage Cartier tiara.

Emma’s look drew gasps from the likes of Haily Bieber and Gigi Hadid, celebrities known for their fashion statements.

Aged just 21-years-old, Emma Chamberlain has already worked with several luxury fashion brands, has her own coffee business and is a huge YouTube star.

The rising celebrity has been keeping quite busy since last year’s Met Gala. Emma Chamberlain signed a multiyear podcast deal with Spotify in 2022. Titled “Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”, the podcast went live in early 2023.

In 2021 the fashion IT girl described herself to V magazine as: “It’s so all over the place, but I would say I’m an Internet person, in general, a coffee company owner, I’m a podcaster, a YouTuber, and I kind of just share everything about my life on the Internet. That’s basically me.” 

