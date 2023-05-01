 
Showbiz
Monday May 01, 2023
Web Desk

Aryan Khan's 'Dyavol X': Netizens troll brand for selling over-priced clothes

Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who recently launched the first collection of his new brand Dyavol X, receives immense backlash for selling overpriced clothes. 

Netizens are left in shock after looking at the prices and are calling out the brand for being way too 'pricey'. They call it 'ridiculously expensive'. 

The father-son duo has been promoting the brand for a few weeks. Shah Rukh also featured in Aryan's clothing brand ad. 

Dyavol is now creating buzz all over social media for selling jackets costing around 2 lakh, sweatshirts for around 33,000 and t-shirts for 24,000.

As per News18, One of the social media users wrote on Reddit: "Man the pricing of this screams money grabbing scheme, because (expletive)."

Another wrote: This isn’t even for rich people, this is for idiotic upper class kids who want subpar clothing to show off to their school like supreme merch."  

Meanwhile, others wrote: "Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it", "2 lakh for a leather jacket?."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Jawan in June 2023. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the web-series Stardom.

