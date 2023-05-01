 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn discusses Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

The film just saw its global premiere at CinemaCon and the response was fairly positive
The film just saw its global premiere at CinemaCon and the response was fairly positive 

American director James Gunn speaks about Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU as the Flash. The film just saw its global premiere at CinemaCon and the response was fairly positive with Ezra receiving significant praise for their performance as Barry Allen.

Although Miller did claim responsibility for their actions and promised to get help, many are still on the fence about accepting them into their good graces once more.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they claimed in a statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

When asked about the possibility of their return as the Flash, Gunn said: "We're just going to have to wait and see. We'll see how things go, so, you know."

More From Entertainment:

Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch

Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch
'Beau Is Afraid' bombs at the box office

'Beau Is Afraid' bombs at the box office

Sonam Kapoor ‘honoured’ to deliver word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Sonam Kapoor ‘honoured’ to deliver word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert
Premiere date for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 revealed

Premiere date for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 revealed
Aaron Carter once called AJ Mclean for help with addiction

Aaron Carter once called AJ Mclean for help with addiction
Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories

Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories

Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch

Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch
‘Guardians’ lead Chris Pratt dubs director James Gunn ‘Hollywood’s brightest’

‘Guardians’ lead Chris Pratt dubs director James Gunn ‘Hollywood’s brightest’
King Charles III shares rare connection to Elvis Presley: Here’s how

King Charles III shares rare connection to Elvis Presley: Here’s how
Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist video

Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist
Riley Keough reveals why she felt shy ‘vocalising’ acting ambitions video

Riley Keough reveals why she felt shy ‘vocalising’ acting ambitions