 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why
Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

Olivia Wilde has been making headlines for her 2023 Met Gala look as she failed to impress fans with her duplicate outfit at the glitzy affair.

Although Wilde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Grecian-looking white gown designed by Chloé, she had left everyone disappointed for her resemblance to Vogue China’s editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang’s gown.

It is pertinent to mention that this year’s theme for Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to honour the legendary German designer, who died in 2019.

Considering this theme, Wilde opted for white backless attire with a draping cape and side cutouts with gold violin adornment in the body of the dress.

On the other hand, Zhang also went for the same silhouette in the black colour. The design was more or less same but the movie-maker and journalist had a “full cape and fuller skirt” with embellishments on the hemline.

Speaking to Vogue, Chloé’s designer Gabriela Hearst explained why both had donned a similar look.

Wilde and Zhang were in conversation with “the same Lagerfeld design”.

Talking about violin design, Hearst stated, “What I loved about the original design was the musical inspiration of it, and the surrealistic touch on it,” added Hearst.

“There was something quite timeless that we could bring back to the Met Gala in 2023,” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split
Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money video

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money
Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023 video

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023
Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment video

Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment
Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos video

Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala video

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala
Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry video

Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry
Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway

Jessica Alba marks 42nd birthday with relaxing countryside getaway
Tom Cruise's 28-year-old son Connor seen for the first time in years: SEE

Tom Cruise's 28-year-old son Connor seen for the first time in years: SEE