 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit
Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit

Jenna Ortega brought her Wednesday Addams energy to the red carpet of Met Gala 2023 on Monday, May 1st, 2023.

The young actress arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honour late legendary long-time Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Her look featured her go-to gothcore aesthetic.

This year’s theme for the coveted was charity event was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ which is why many of the attendees were in ensembles of black and white, the designer’s signature hues.

Designed by Thom Browne, Ortega’s high-fashion Victoriana look featured a waist-cinching lace-up corset that fitted the actor like a glove, as well as the preppy details of knee-high sheer black socks, black-and-white patent heeled brogues, and the dramatic silhouette of the skirt, which erupted into ruffles that swept behind her along the cream-colored carpet, via Vogue. 

Jenna Ortega debuts 2023 Met Gala in a Wednesday-inspired outfit

This is not the first time the actress, 20, was spotted in a goth look. Last month, the Scream star told the outlet about the respect that she has for goth culture.

“I’ve always respected goth culture,” she said. “I’ve always had a darker sense of humour, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself.”

As for her usual style, the actress admitted that her Wednesday character has seemed to influence her style. In a recent interview with InStyle, she explained that she does think “Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise.”

She added, “It’s also something that I've always wanted to do. I just never felt like I could. I feel like there were always a lot of voices and opinions that I used to place too much value in.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala video

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham don ‘classic’ attire for 2023 Met Gala
Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why

Olivia Wilde raises eyebrows with her 2023 Met Gala look: Here’s why
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen goes solo first time for 2023 Met Gala after Tom Brady split
Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money video

Meghan Markle to be 'power player' in Hollywood with 'new way' to make money
Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023 video

Gigi Hadid gives herself mermaid waves at Met Gala 2023
Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment video

Meghan Markle dad 'refuses' to be 'buried by her' in scathing comment
Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos video

Dua Lipa looks like a princess in white at the Met Gala: Photos
Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala video

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala
Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry video

Prince William had 'something else at play' as he humiliated Prince Harry