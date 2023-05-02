 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
K-pop group Le SSerafim thank soloist Somi for supporting their comeback

Tuesday May 02, 2023

The group released their newest and first full length album named Unforgivable
The group released their newest and first full length album named 'Unforgivable' 

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s members showed their thanks to soloist Somi for supporting them with their new comeback. The singer sent personalized lunch boxes to all of the girls for the premiere of the album.

They took to social media to share photos of their lunchboxes with Yunjin’s gift featuring the sweet words: “Yunjin, you’re just the best.”

For the group’s youngest member Eunchae’s box, she wrote: “Eunchae…there may be a lot of trouble if you continue being cute.”

For Kazuha, Somi referenced her background as a long time ballet dancer and the lyrics of their hit track Antifragile: “I will never forget Zuha’s toe shoes.”

Kazuha expressed her gratitude, writing: “Thank you so, so much Somi unnie. I won’t ever forget it hahahahaha.”

The group released their newest and first full length album named Unforgivable on May 1st along with its bold title track of the same name. 

