 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ grunge band, Dogstar is all set to release a new song after 21 years.

Taking it to Instagram, the band has teased new music with Reeves now involved after two-decade absence.

The band also posted a photo of its members, which included the John Wick actor, who could be seen posing atop a roof.

Sharing the post, the caption read, “Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for [the] Dogstar photo shoot.”

“Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient,” it added.

For the unversed, Keanu used to play bass guitar in the Los Angeles-based rock group from their start in 1991 until the beginning of their hiatus in 2002.

Following this post, fans expressed their elation over the announcement as one user wrote, ““For so many years we never even thought a comeback was possible, this is like a dream come true. Seriously looking forward to it all.”

“AHHHHH!!! ‘Exciting news coming soon.’ Sis, it’s happening!” another remarked.

A third user added, “It’s been reported that new music, as well as a new music video, will be released by the band this summer.”

Meanwhile Keanu was in the news last week for her sweet gesture with a young fan at a comic book signing event.

In the clip, Reeves could be seen smiling as nine-year-old YouTube star Noah told him that he is his “favourite actor in the whole entire world”.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast
‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala

‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala
Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes

Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes

Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel

Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel
BTS’ Suga performs his title track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BTS’ Suga performs his title track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke

Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke
Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Emma Watson reflects on stepping away from acting: ‘felt caged’

Emma Watson reflects on stepping away from acting: ‘felt caged’
Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons

Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons
Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'

Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'
Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston