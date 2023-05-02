 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

The comment soon garnered over a thousand likes as fans admired the comedic yet blunt tone of the reply
The comment soon garnered over a thousand likes as fans admired the comedic yet blunt tone of the reply

K-pop idol Lee Young Ji has been receiving attention because of her straight forward breakup advice to a fan. She has been attracting audiences with her hilarious personality since winning High School Rapper 3 in 2019.

She gained more popularity after the start of her YouTube show My Alcohol Diary where she invites fellow idols and conducts humorous interviews. She has hosted some of the biggest names in the industry including Jin from BTS, Twice, Itzy and more.

Fans recently noticed an interaction between Young Ji and a fan in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts. A user posted a comment asking: “My boyfriend broke up with me today. Any advice on what to do next?”

The idol did not kid around in her usual way but instead told the fan to: “Just move on.”

The comment soon garnered over a thousand likes as fans admired the comedic yet blunt tone of the reply. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’

K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’
K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback

K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley
Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue

K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue
'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast