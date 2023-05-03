 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2023 Met Gala

Wednesday May 03, 2023

American Tv star and Socialite Kim Kardashian continued her habit to suffer a wardrobe malfunction at Met Gala, but her daughter North West saved the day.

Previously, Kim allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic crystal-covered dress when she wore it on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

The 42-year-old reality star stole the show as she rocked a gorgeous Schiaparelli gown covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls to the biggest fashion event of the year at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Thankfully, North was nearby when she was heading to the red carpet.

Kim spoke with Vogue on the carpet, sharing her inspiration behind the pearl-covered ensemble and the slight wardrobe malfunction she experienced.

"I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," Kim explained.

"Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse," she continued.

It is to mention here that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's nine-year-old daughter North also hit this year Met Gala, but did not walk the carpet due to the age restriction.

