Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to David: couple's dance video goes viral

Victoria Beckham flooded her social media feeds with snaps and videos to celebrate her husband David Beckham's 48th birthday.



The former member of the Spice Girls paid a special tribute to her footballer husband on his big day.

The 49-year-old fashionista also shared a dance clip to her Instagram Story in which the famous couple resembled something out of Grease as they learnt to Salsa with each other.



The celebrity couple pranced around a studio that had colourful disco lights spinning from the ceiling to the tune of Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen.

The 49-year-old, along with the dancing video, posted a gallery of pictures that showed her husband and her four children in honour of his special day.

Victoria also posted a snap that showed off the star in nothing but his wet white boxers as he took a dip in what appeared to be a freezing cold outdoor pool.



Along with the image she penned caption that read: ‘Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!.

David Beckham's life partner Victoria looked stunning in black spandex leggings and a matching black tight t-shirt that she paired with black strappy stilettos.