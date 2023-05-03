 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to David: couple's dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to David: couples dance video goes viral

Victoria Beckham flooded her social media feeds with snaps and videos to celebrate her husband David Beckham's 48th birthday.

The former member of the Spice Girls paid a special tribute to her footballer husband on his big day.

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday tribute to David: couples dance video goes viral

The 49-year-old fashionista also shared a dance clip to her Instagram Story in which the famous couple resembled something out of Grease as they learnt to Salsa with each other.

The celebrity couple pranced around a studio that had colourful disco lights spinning from the ceiling to the tune of Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen.

The 49-year-old, along with the dancing video, posted a gallery of pictures that showed her husband and her four children in honour of his special day.

Victoria also posted a snap that showed off the star in nothing but his wet white boxers as he took a dip in what appeared to be a freezing cold outdoor pool.

Along with the image she penned caption that read: ‘Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!.

David Beckham's life partner Victoria looked stunning in black spandex leggings and a matching black tight t-shirt that she paired with black strappy stilettos.

More From Entertainment:

Why Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hit Met Gala red carpet separately?

Why Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hit Met Gala red carpet separately?
Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala 2023: Cockroach creates a buzz as it hits red carpet alongside celebs video

Met Gala 2023: Cockroach creates a buzz as it hits red carpet alongside celebs
Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa

Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa
Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death video

Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?
Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?

Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?
'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video

K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video
Doja Cat leaves Met Gala host shocked with 'meows': WATCH

Doja Cat leaves Met Gala host shocked with 'meows': WATCH