 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle skips Met Gala amid fears she’d leak conversations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle reportedly did not get an invite for Met Gala 2023 as celebrities fear that she would leak their conversations, claimed royal expert.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the fashion extravaganza, saying Anna Wintour probably refrained from inviting them.

The expert said that the Vogue editor has “great admiration” for the monarchy and she may have refused to send an invitation to Meghan so that it would not steal attention from King Charles’ coronation.

"I don’t know if Meghan would even be invited to the Met Gala at this point. The Sussex brand has turned quite toxic in the states for a number of reasons,” Schofield said.

"The Met is considered a secretive and outrageous event for the elite. So secretive that celebrities typically have to sneak selfies in the bathroom.

"Discretion is part of its charm. Not only would all eyes be on Harry and Meghan, taking attention away from the usual suspects, I think celebrities fear that conversations had with the couple will be repeated.

"The Sussexes also tend to dwell on the negative which has not made a great impression on everybody,” she added.

Schofield went on to discussed Wintour’s love for the monarchy, claiming that she made sure the event would not distract attention from the crowning ceremony of Britain’s new monarch.

"Anna Wintour has always had great admiration for Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy,” the expert continued. "I don't think Vogue's Queen would want to taint King Charles's Coronation celebration with such a disruptive appearance.”

"Between Meghan's TedTalk appearance and WME announcement... I don't think Meghan would hesitate to take attention away from this historical event."


More From Royals:

King’s Coronation to act as a ‘pressure cooker’ for Prince Harry video

King’s Coronation to act as a ‘pressure cooker’ for Prince Harry

Prince Harry exposing King Charles' unnecessary ‘inner workings, and inner drama’

Prince Harry exposing King Charles' unnecessary ‘inner workings, and inner drama’

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed video

How Kate Middleton will treat Prince Harry during King Charles coronation? plan disclosed
Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’ video

Kate Middleton recalls Princess Charlotte’s words that made her ‘guilty’
Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation? video

Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage last time during King Charles coronation?
Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation video

Royal family ‘drawing a line’ with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup video

Prince Harry had 'same old problem' with Chelsy Davy before breakup
Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation? video

Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation?
Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation

Princess Anne makes big statement ahead of King Charles coronation
New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

New lawsuit in US likely to put Prince Harry in a fix

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

With plans to ditch monarchy in mind, New Zealand PM meets Prince William

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade

Contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces arrives in UK for King Charles' Coronation Parade