Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Christmas comeback is 'impossible': Expert

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Christmas comeback is 'impossible,' predicts expert

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson should be axed from future Royal Family Christmas celebrations, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of York, who have been associated with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein time and again, should not be involved in future celebrations of the Royal Family, advises Jennie Bond.

Speaking to the Mirror, she explained: "I think it’s inconceivable that Andrew and Sarah could appear in public at Sandringham. And if they joined the family party but kept away from the public and the cameras, it could open up the King to charges of hypocrisy.

"It’s another very tricky domestic situation for Charles . He is a sensitive man, and family is important to him. Nothing can change the fact that Andrew is his brother.

"But these latest revelations about Fergie‘s association with Jeffrey Epstein – and the prospect that there is more to come – make it impossible for her to be part of the inner family circle again.

"Hopefully, the Yorks will take the same approach as last year when they stayed away from Sandringham because of the revelations about Andrew’s association with an alleged Chinese spy.

"They have their own family to celebrate with, their two daughters, who remain so loyal to them, and their grandchildren. Now is perhaps the time for a permanent end to their Christmas celebrations with the Royal family at Sandringham.