Woody Harrelson has proof that Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson shares new evidence that suggest Matthew McConaughey is his brother

Woody Harrelson seems convinced that him and Matthew McConaughey are brothers, sharing new intriguing 'proof' for the claim.



Harrelson, 61, shared compelling new information in a recent interview, citing the fact that McConaughey’s dad had refused to go to the hospital when he was born.

Speaking in Esquire's podcast Explain This, Harrelson revealed, "That seems like a big coincidence and his dad did say, she was going to the hospital to give birth, he goes, 'That ain't my son,' and he didn't go to the hospital with her."

The True Detective co-stars are already like brothers to each other.

McConaughey admitted, "My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

McConaughey, while speaking in Kelly Ripa's Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, also disclosed that his mother confessed to being in a relationship with Woody’s father around the time she and James McConaughey were going through their second divorce.

The man McConaughey believed to be his father, James McConaughey, passed away in 1992, while Woody Harrelson’s father, Charles Harrelson, died in prison in 2007.