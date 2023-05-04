 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow says Ben Affleck was 'excellent' lover, Brad Pitt was 'major chemistry'

Thursday May 04, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow is discussing intimate details about her romance with celebrity ex-boyfriend.

Speaking during a chat on Call Her Daddy, the influencer which one Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt she did have more chemistry with.

“Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” Goop revealed, joking “I can't believe my daughter’s listening to this.”

Talking further about her romance with Brad, Gwyneth admitted: “Major love at first sight, it was crazy."

Explaining the reason they broke up, Gwyneth added: “I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old...And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place.”

“It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” she added. “He’s a great guy. He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot.” 

Gwyneth dated Brad for three years before they called it quits in 1997,

