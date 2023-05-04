 
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry still relying on King Charles to foot Meghan Markle’s bills

Web Desk

Prince Harry reportedly still relies on King Charles to make bank, and pay the bills.

Royal commentator Pier Morgan issued these claims and accusations.

He started the chat off by slipping in a jibe against Harry, and admitted, “I just felt that the two of them were going to weaponise victimhood, weaponise racism, weaponise mental health, and make themselves staggeringly rich by trashing their families. That’s exactly what they’ve done,”

“So, I warned about this, and they’ve done it,” he also added in the middle of his chat.

Especially “… how they look themselves in the mirror, let alone rock up at the coronation as Harry is doing on Saturday, I mean, it’s breathtaking.”

He also went on to note how Prince Harry’s bid to destroy his family ‘runs deeper’ than resentment because it involves heavy checks.

“There’s a guy who’s been trashing his dad, trashing the royal family, all of them,” he said.

“Trashing his brother, trashing his sister-in-law, trashing the monarchy and then he gets a brass neck to rock up at the coronation.”

