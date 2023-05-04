 
Gwyneth Paltrow shares why she never got with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow shares why she never got with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio could have been an item, had the actress, 50, had not turned down the Oscar-winning actor, 48.

During Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alexandra Cooper asked Paltrow about some of her best Hollywood hook-ups and she specifically mentioned the Wolf of Wall Street star.

“Nope, never made out with Leo,” Paltrow revealed. “He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.”

In the interview, the Goop founder also shared that she has never kissed her Mortdecai co-star, Johnny Depp.

She also divulged that some intimate details with some of her very famous exes. Commenting on exes Ben Affleck’s and Brad Pitt’s performance in the bedroom, Paltrow said that they both were “good kissers.”

“That is really hard,” she said of deciding between the two. “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup].

“And then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” the actress continued.

Moreover, when it came to her ex-husband Chris Martin, during the game of F–k, Marry, Kill, she added that she’d ultimately remarry Martin, sleep with Pitt and, unfortunately, kill Affleck.

