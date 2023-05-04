Meghan Markle ‘is quite vain’ and ‘comes across as overly self-centred'

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her allegedly ‘easily triggered’ attitude and ‘overly self-centred' nature.



The founder of Cosmic Fusion, and astrology expert Michelle Bell issued these accusations.

Her accusations have come after analyzing Meghan’s birth chart and her ‘metal rooster’ characteristics.

In reference to this, Ms Bell feels Meghan Markle’s motivations and plans for the future are ‘far too obvious’.

She started off by explaining that “Roosters are confident and self-assured, and they too seek attention.”

“Their desire for recognition can sometimes be a double-edged sword though. Both Leos and Roosters can come across as overly self-centred or arrogant, which can put off those around them.”

They “may also become easily frustrated if they feel they are not receiving the attention they crave. They can be quite vain too, appearance means a lot to them and they care a lot about how others perceive them.”