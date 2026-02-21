James Middleton’s rainy-day dog hack reveals stunning interiors

James Middleton pulled back the curtain on his private life this weekend.

The entrepreneur gave followers an unexpected tour of his countryside retreat.

Posting via the Instagram page of his pet wellness brand, Ella & James, the 38-year-old demonstrated a simple indoor activity for restless pups when the weather refuses to cooperate.

While explaining how to turn a cardboard box into a treasure hunt filled with treats, viewers couldn’t help but notice something else entirely: the beautifully curated interiors behind him.

A Kitchen with character

Elsewhere in the video, a glimpse of deep navy cabinetry paired with rich wooden worktops revealed a kitchen that balances classic charm with modern polish.

The colour palette feels bold yet timeless very much in keeping with rural Berkshire sophistication.

Country life, close knit family

James’ £1.45 million home is just a short distance from his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at Bucklebury Manor, as well as his sister Princess of Wales and and sister Pippa with her husband James Matthews.

James joked that when it comes to canine behaviour, he’s the one fielding the calls.