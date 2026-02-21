Prince Harry's dire warning about palace secrets comes true

Prince Harry's fears about the troubles inside the royal palaces have proved true after the releas of Epstein files and police action against Andrew.

After the latest development in Andrew-Epstein scandal, insiders have revealead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reaction over the current situation in the UK.

“They’re gloating,” one Montecito insider told Rob Shutter, adding: "They do feel validated. For years, they were painted as the problem."

Another source adds: “Harry always said there were serious issues behind palace walls. The public is only now seeing how messy it really was.”

Andrew’s legal crisis has changed the thoughts of people about Harry and Meghan's decision as their friends say it underscores why the Sussexes chose to step away in 2020.

“They were criticised for escaping. Now people understand that leaving wasn’t impulsive, it was survival,” one source claimed.

The security issue, in particular, remains deeply personal. In his memoir, Harry wrote about fears that he and Meghan would lose protection, noting the contrast with Andrew’s situation at the time:

“Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew. He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman, and no one had so much as suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”

Those words, insiders say, are echoing again.

“For Harry, this isn’t about revenge,” a longtime friend says. “It’s about fairness. He felt the rules were applied differently.”

It comes amid reports that a search of Andrew's former Windsor home would continue over the weekend.

there are also reports that Buckingham Palace will not oppose plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession.

The monarch, 77, won't stand in the way of parliament if it wanted to ensure the former prince could never ascend to the throne.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested this week on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, remains eighth in line to succeed the king, despite being stripped of all of his royal titles and relieved of any official duties.