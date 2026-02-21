Andrew met by protesters at Sandringham then sipped ‘royal’ tea in custody

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s quiet corner of Sandringham turned into an unlikely stage for protest this weekend, as demonstrators gathered outside Wood Farm only days after his arrest.

Members of the Norfolk Suffolk Hunt Saboteurs staged a brief but eye-catching appearance on Saturday morning, wearing masks styled after King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Harry.

Police vehicles remain stationed around the Sandringham estate as inquiries press on.

Andrew made headlines earlier when he became the first senior royal in modern times to be arrested, taken into custody by Thames Valley Police at around 8am on his 66th birthday.

After 11 hours at Aylsham Police Station, he departed in a waiting car, photographed reclining in the back seat following a lengthy round of questioning.

Searches of his former residence, Royal Lodge, are set to continue through Monday, according to GB News.

During his time there, he was reportedly served Yorkshire Tea, a brand that carries a royal warrant from his brother, King Charles.

"The officers’ own Yorkshire Tea or the vending machine variety. It’s hard to picture him getting the bland one," one source quipped to The Sun.

The irony, the source added, was difficult to ignore: sipping on a brew officially supplied to the monarch while under investigation.