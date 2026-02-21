Princess Kate shatters silence with daring Rugby appearance after Andrew arrest

Kate Middleton made a bold statement with her first apperance at a Rugby match after Andrew's arrest, attending the England vs Ireland on Saturday, February 21.

Prince William's wife shrugged off Andrew saga as she appeared in good spirits to support her team, fulfilling her patronage duties with the Rugby Football Union at the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Allianz Stadium in London.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning as she coordinated an England Rugby scarf with a blue trench coat and a high-neck black top for the much-noticeable outing.

To elevate her look, she wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup subtle, leaving fans in awe with her evergreen smile.

The future queen was seen in the stands speaking to injured England player Fin Baxter and RFU President Deborah Griffin before the match began.

Her sporty Saturday marked her first public appearance following the arrest of the former Duke of York. Earlier this week, Andrew was taken into custody at Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

King Charles' brother, who is Prince William's uncle, was detained on the morning of his 66th birthday.

Authorities are investigating a claim that Andrew shared confidential information with the late Jeffrey Epstei​​n during his tenure as trade envoy for the U.K. in the 2000s.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were on the Sandringham Estate on February 19 as they spent time at Anmer Hall, their country home just six miles away from Wood Farm.