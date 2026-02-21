Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor secret titles from Palace staffers laid bare

Floodgates seemed to have opened for everyone who has ever worked with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following the humiliating arrest of the ex-prince.

Palace staff, who have been encouraged to come forward if they knew anything at all regarding the King Charles’s brother and his activities, are now not holding their tongue when it comes to exposing Andrew.

A former royal protection officer lost all his filter when he was asked about what it was like working for the ex-royal.

“My colleagues hated him and the only reason they are not coming forward is they are frightened,” Paul Page told an Australian news outlet.

Paul was working at the Buckingham Palace from 1998 to 2004.

“I’ve been speaking to colleagues and they've said, ‘what is the game for them, what is the plus point for them’, they’re going up against one of the world’s most powerful families,” he said.

The protection officer also called Andrew a “turd” and suggested that the King cannot get rid of “the stain or smell no matter what”. Andrew has put the monarch in “jeopardy” as “it’s a little too late”.

He dubbed Andrew as a “rude, horrible little man” who bullied palace staff and called them “f***ing imbeciles”. Paul pointed out that while the staffers called Andrew names behind his back, they never had the “guts” to complain to Queen Elizabeth II about the shamed royal.

“Most people knew he was the Queen's favourite,” Paul explained. “He led a very protected and entitled life because he had servants, footmen, personal valets, maids, he had everything done for him from the time he was born.”