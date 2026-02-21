Sarah Ferguson 'in depths of despair' after Andrew’s arrest

Sarah Ferguson is said to be reeling in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s dramatic arrest, friends are painting a picture of a woman overwhelmed and increasingly isolated.

Andrew was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spent 11 hours in custody before being released under investigation.

Those close to the former Duchess of York say the fallout has hit her hard.

One friend described her as feeling “deeply depressed,” suggesting she believes events are stacked against her.

Concerns have reportedly been raised about her wellbeing, with insiders claiming she is struggling to process the scale of the crisis.

Yet, according to the same circle, what they haven’t detected is regret. Instead, they say Ferguson is focused on seeing the storm pass, hoping for a return to normality.

“She just wants it to disappear,” one source suggested, adding that facing the situation head-on does not appear to be her current strategy.

Friends claim individuals she once leaned on have distanced themselves, wary of being drawn into a situation described by one insider as “radioactive.”

There is also speculation that investigators may wish to question her, a prospect said to be weighing heavily.

At present, the whereabouts of Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain unclear.

None have spoken publicly since Andrew’s arrest. It had previously been reported that she spent time in the Alps before travelling to the UAE in an attempt to regroup.

According to sources, she has told friends she needs to focus on work and income, acknowledging that the path ahead may require putting space between herself and Randy Andy.