Meghan Markle's father eyes first steps again after ‘life and death' crisis

Meghan Markle’s father eyes first steps again following dramatic health scare

Meghan’s father is going to find a relief after a gruelling few months, as plans are now underway to fit him with a prosthetic leg following emergency surgery.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr, has revealed that the next major milestone is mobility.

Intensive physiotherapy sessions are ongoing, and the family is preparing for the fitting of an artificial limb.

Recently, the 81-year-old marked a small but meaningful step forward by changing his hospital gown for everyday clothes for the first time since surgery.

He even joined fellow patients and staff for a Valentine’s Day lunch with red roses and chocolates, he described as “great fun.”

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Markle Sr said he is slowly adapting to his new reality.

Thomas Markle Sr, has been recovering in rehabilitation after doctors were forced to amputate his left leg below the knee in December 2025.

The urgent procedure, which lasted three hours, came after a blood clot in his thigh cut off circulation to his foot

Physiotherapy remains a daily commitment, but he insists he is in good spirits and thankful for the care he’s receiving.

Despite years of estrangement, Meghan reportedly contacted her father after the operation.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex confirmed at the time that she had reached out following the life-saving procedure.

The 81-year-old has not seen his daughter since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.