Princess Anne in red lip applauds charity supporting newborns nationwide

Princess Anne paid a special call to Baby Basics UK and its Sheffield centre on Friday, bringing national attention to a charity.

Spending time with staff and volunteers, Her Royal Highness heard first-hand how the organisation supports vulnerable families not just locally, but right across the country.

Baby Basics centres currently assist one in every 120 babies born in the UK, providing Moses basket starter packs filled with essentials such as clothing, blankets, toiletries and nappies.

She also met with Christopher Money, co-founder of Kit & Kin, whose company has supplied nappies to the charity since 2020, helping to ensure families receive practical, everyday essentials alongside emotional reassurance.

Earlier she was in the heart of Yorkshire industry as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, Anne visited a historic Yorkshire mill.

Staff described the occasion as a milestone moment, later sharing their pride online after hosting the royal guest.

During the tour, Anne moved through every stage of the operation from fibre preparation and dye houses to spinning floors, weaving sheds and final finishing.

Team members had the chance to explain the technical precision behind colour matching, yarn strength testing and quality control processes that ensure British-made textiles can compete internationally.