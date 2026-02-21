Princess Eugenie cuts ties with Andrew to protect her own family?

Princess Eugenie has seemingly turned a blind eye to her parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's crisis, strenghthening the bond with her husband and their two children.

The 35-year-old royal made the bombshell decision to leave the UK and find solace in Switzerland, protecting her psychological wellbeing abroad amid police action against former prince Andrrew on his 66th birthday.





The much-needed getaway will surely help the mother of two manage stress, build positive relationships and make thoughtful decisions to cope with challenges.

During the police raid at Andrew's home, she was enjoying a half-term skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Gstaad, alongside Jack Brooksbank and their children August and Ernest, and a group of friends.

The Princess of York is said to be standing with King Charles and other senior royals amid her dad's downfall, spending time with children away from the chaos.

The Princess was in full damage-containment mode after knowing about her parents' scandals and connections to the convicted paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

She stepped back emotionally and aligned herself with the King. Eugenie is said to be feeling even more deceived, distancing herself from her parents and severing contact with her father.