 
Geo News

Palace reveals what sparked Princess Kate's laughs with Englands Fin Baxter

Princess Kate congratulates Ireland’s victory with personal message

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 22, 2026

Princess Kate had fans doing a double take this weekend as she made a spirited return to the stands.

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Saturday, for the England vs. Ireland clash at the Allianz Stadium, appearing in her role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.

And while England may not have had the ending they hoped for, Kate certainly delivered a glowing appearance in blue coat.

After Ireland powered to a 42–21 victory, the royal took to Instagram with a cheeky message: “Congratulations Ireland. 

Always a pleasure to see @englandrugby in action at Twickenham @sixnationsrugby.”

During the high-energy match, Kate was spotted laughing and chatting with John O'Driscoll, President of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

She also took her seat beside England prop Fin Baxter currently sidelined with a foot injury and spent much of the game in conversation with him and RFU president Deborah Griffin.

Despite the scoreboard’s final say, the trio appeared in bright spirits, sharing laughs as Ireland racked up the points.

