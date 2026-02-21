Princess Charlotte, Princess Lilibet honour royals with ‘lovely' gesture

Princess Charlotte, Princess Lilibet honour key royal with special gesture

Separated by distance but united by passion, the two granddaughters of King Charles are continuing the legacy of the royal family in a special way.

The public has already seen the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales in action, who are well aware of the responsibilities that they will be taking up in the future. They been well-groomed for it and the public witnessed the poise and grace of the children last Christmas.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though they are no longer working royals, have chosen to honour the royal tradition with small gestures. It is unclear if Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be taking royal roles in the future, but they certainly have been introduced to the beloved activities the royals enjoy.

Last week, Meghan shared a glimpse of Lilibet on Valentine’s Day and eagle-eyed watchers noted a special activity the four-year-old has taken on.

“It’s so lovely to see ballet being passed down through generations of the royal family too,” Celebrity Trainer Aimee Victoria Long told Hello! Magazine.

She noted how Princess Anne took it up at the Royal Academy of Dance exams as a child, to Queen Camilla enjoying her Silver Swans classes. Moreover, Princess Diana loved to dance.

“Now seeing Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet in their ballet outfits shows how that joy of movement really does continue through generations,” she added.

“Ultimately, it gives children a safe, happy space to move, imagine and express themselves while building skills that support their physical and emotional wellbeing for years to come.”

It’s not just a hobby for the young girls but holds a sentimental value, with a rich history.