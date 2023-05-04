Shaan Shahid supports 'Money Back Guarantee' after inviting criticism

Pakistan actor Shaan Shahid.

After being a nitpicker on Faisal Qureshi's movie Money Back Guarantee, actor Shaan Shahid decided to change his stance and show support for the recently released film.

The Zarar star said in a tweet: "Support Pakistani films as they are our own .. evolution of our stories and filmmaking must not stop #MoneyBackGuarantee #HueyTumAjnabi."

— Twitter/@mshaanshahid

Previously, the actor publicly called out Qureshi on his directorial debut and compared the movie with a TV commercial.

Commenting on producer Rashid Khuwaja’s post on Facebook, Shahid had said that commercials are of 45 seconds and that producers should be "held responsible for getting directors who have no experience when it comes to film".

Shahid’s comments sparked a debate within the industry, with many people weighing in on Qureshi's ability as a filmmaker.

In response to his critical remarks, Qureshi accepted the criticism wholeheartedly and replied to the actor gently. “I respect his views and hope he has seen the film before sharing his opinion," he said.

— Twitter/@Faisalq_fq

Money Back Guarantee is a 2023 Pakistani action comedy film written and directed by Qureshi.

The film features many superstars including Fawad Khan, Ayesha Omer, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo.